Maine’s community colleges announce plans for fall semester

Maine's community colleges have announced plans for the fall semester.

Although each campus is creating its own plan, some elements will be consistent at all seven colleges.

We're told many employees will continue to work remotely.

Classes will be delivered online whenever possible.

Face-to-face classes will be limited to courses where hands-on instruction is essential to developing the skills of the program.

Five campuses have residence halls, and those will open, with fewer students, including a one-person-per bedroom limit.

Fall and winter athletic schedules will be suspended until at least January.

Campuses will also require everyone to follow common sense safety protocols, such as wearing face coverings and maintaining a safe social distance from others.

“These measures allow us the most effective path for delivering and completing education and training our students desperately need in this economy, while upholding our commitment to protecting the health and safety of our students, employees, and the broader community,” said Maine Community College System (MCCS) President David Daigler. “Our plans need to account for the fact that roughly 95 percent of our students commute between campus and their communities, many with jobs and families. We have taken prudent steps to minimize the threat of transmission of this highly communicable virus while affirming our commitment to delivering the skills our students need to compete in today’s economy."

More information can be found here: https://www.mccs.me.edu/covid-19/.