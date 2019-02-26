Maine's chief justice says youth in crisis need help

Maine's top judge is calling for more mental health services and recovery centers for children and youth in crisis.

Chief Justice Leigh Saufley used her State of the Judiciary address on Tuesday to push for more safe housing, trained advocates, and mental health and addiction recovery services for young people. Her address comes as Maine's child protective system also faces scrutiny.

She cites data showing 88 Mainers from age 10 to 24 committed suicide from 2014 through 2016. The chief justice says suicide is the second-leading cause of death among Mainers between 15 and 24 years old.

The chief justice also says Maine's moving forward with a system that will allow online access to court documents. Two Democrats are sponsoring a bill to clarify which records will be made public.