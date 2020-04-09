Maine's bicentennial parade postponed because of pandemic

Maine's Bicentennial Parade in Lewiston/Auburn will now take place on August 15.

Originally slated for May 16, the parade was postponed for three months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The parade is billed as a way to celebrate "Maine's veterans, youth, and culture, with floats, bands and more."

The bicentennial website also posted a new date for Statehood Day in August, which had been on tap last month until COVID-19 fears forced its cancellation.

The new date is September 27th according to the website.