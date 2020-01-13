Maine's annual agriculture show to put a focus on hemp biz

Maine's annual farming trade show is coming up this week, and one of the busiest events will concern the state's emerging hemp industry.

The Maine Agricultural Trades Show is taking place at the Augusta Civic Center from January 14-16.

The state is encouraging hemp growers to attend the hemp growers seminar on Thursday.

Maine has more than 150 hemp growers, and the industry is grappling with rule changes from the state and federal level.

The state held a public hearing about its own proposed rule changes on January 7th.