Team Hope Walk to raise awareness about Huntington's Disease

Team Hope Walks aim to raise as much money possible in the local community to support the mission and services of the Huntington's Disease Society of America.

The Maine Team Hope Walk will take place at Ellsworth High School on Sunday, October 13.

There will be face painting, music, refreshments, and a raffle with lots of prizes!

The event starts at 9:00.

The three-mile walk starts at 11:00.

For more info call: Nancy Patterson at 669-5212 or email: pattersonnancy68@gmail.com.

The Huntington's Disease Society of America is the premier not-for-profit organization dedicated to improving the lives of everyone affected by Huntington's disease. From community services and education to advocacy and research, HDSA is the world's leader in providing help for today, hope for tomorrow for people with Huntington's disease and their families. To learn more, please visit www.hdsa.org.