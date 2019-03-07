Maine's Public Utilities Commission holds public hearing about stipulation CMP filed

A hearing in Hallowell brought out supporters and opponents of a proposed 145-mile power transmission line across western Maine.

The billion dollar project would provide a conduit for Canadian hydropower to reach consumers in Massachusetts.

Those in favor of the transmission line say it will bring money and additional resources to Western Maine, thanks to 258 million dollars in incentives offered by Central Maine Power.

Opponents worry it will cause irreversible harm to the environment.

Ben Smith, Western Mountains and Rivers Corporation, "There are enhanced opportunities for private businesses, amenities, non-profits, and others to take advantage of the resources in western Maine. For instance, in the case of the western mountains, there are monetary donations and there are also commitments by CMP to make available public lands for additional uses and recreational uses in the future."

Elizabeth Caruso, Caratunk Selectwoman said, "We live there for four-season recreation. This stipulation does not compensate for the degradation of Somerset County's most scenic tourism destination areas. The significant desecration of the area's natural beauty, wildlife, wetlands, and fisheries, or the undermining of the residents' ability to maintain their current ways of life."

No word yet on when a decision will be made on the project.