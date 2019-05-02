Maine's Mother of the Year visits Washington, D.C. with other top moms

Maine's Mother of the Year visited Washington, D.C. this week with dozens of other top moms from around the country.

Lina Michaud is from Augusta.

She met with Senator Susan Collins and took part in the National Convention of American Mothers.

Michaud was one of the first women to be initiated into the Calumet Club in 2005. She's also a member of the Augusta Elks Lodge.

Every year she organizes the Greater Augusta Area Back to School event to make sure low-income students have classroom supplies.

Michaud also supports other charitable programs.

