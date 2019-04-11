Maine's Legislature honors Detective Benjamin Campbell

Lawmakers in Augusta paused this morning to honor State Police Detective Ben Campbell.

The 31-year-old trooper from Millinocket was killed in the line of duty last week.

The legislative calendar item was listed as -"WHEREAS, the Legislature has learned with deep regret of the death of: (4-160) Benjamin Campbell, of Millinocket, a detective with the Maine State Police, who died in the line of duty while assisting a stopped motorist on Interstate 95. Detective Campbell served for over 6 years with the department. Originally assigned to Penobscot County, he was promoted to detective in 2017 and joined the department's polygraph unit. Detective Campbell will be long remembered and sadly missed by his family, friends and fellow state troopers and by all those whose lives he touched."

State Senator Jim Dill read the official sentiment on behalf of the Legislature: "Detective Campbell died doing what he did best in life: helping others. his commitment and service to the people of Maine will not soon be forgotten."

Campbell is survived by his wife Hilary and their six-month-old son, Everett.