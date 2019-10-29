Maine’s Juvenile Justice Task Force meets in Bangor

Maine’s Juvenile Justice Task Force met on the Husson University campus in Bangor.

The task force was formed in May and allows Maine lawmakers, government leaders, and others to take a closer look at Maine's juvenile justice system.

Tuesday's discussion focused on how our state can learn from other state systems.

Former Commissioner of the New York State Office of Children and Family Services, Gladys Carrión, talked about how they brought incarcerated kids closer to home and into community-based systems.

Jill Ward, Maine Center for Juvenile Policy and Law, said, "New York has some similarities to Maine in that there are some urban centers and some rural areas. What we are trying to understand now is young people who are incarcerated can be better served with a different model. We are trying to understand what those models look like."

After their October meeting, there was a community forum to gather input about Maine's juvenile justice system at the Bangor Public Library.

There will be another public forum held in Augusta in November. For more information head to www.mainejjtaskforce.org.