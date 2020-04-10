Maine's June primary moved to July 14

As concerns over COVID-19 continue, Gov. Janet Mills signed an executive order Friday moving Maine's June primary to July 14. The move will also allow voters more time to request an absentee ballot. An absentee ballot can be requested up to and on the day of the election.

In a statement, Gov. Mills wrote: "This postponement will provide Maine people with more time to request an absentee ballot and will allow the Secretary of State’s Office to work with municipalities to ensure that in-person voting can be done in as safe a way as possible. I recognize the ramifications this has both for voters and those running for office this year, and I appreciate their flexibility as we work to protect our elections and the health of our people.”

Allowing for more absentee ballots also lets voters who wish to practice social distancing cast their ballot without having to wait in lines at polling places .

Ballots issued before June will still be allowed.

The move also allows Clean Elections Candidates to collect qualifying contributions until 5:00 p.m. on May 26 instead of April 21.