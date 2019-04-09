Maine's Governor's Conference on Tourism underway

The Governor's annual Conference on Tourism is underway.

Mainer's in the tourism industry attend the event to stay in touch with what's happening on the state level when it comes to tourism.

"I think coming here and seeing what is being done on the state-wide basis and trying to amplify and connect with others is really important ad we try to compete in a nationwide and global market place."

In recent years Maine has seen a more than 5-percent annual increase in visitors.

"Tourism is an important industry in Maine. In 2017 we had about 36 million visitors, we expect more in the future and we do see it as a big economic driver for the state."

The event allows folks to network with others and learn more about the industry.

"It brings together the tourism industry to talk about what the challenges and opportunities are for the state we have an opportunity to get people together for not only networking but they can also learn something as well."

Today's session included a forum to discuss Maine's outdoor recreation economy.

The two-day event continues tomorrow at the Augusta Civic Center.

I wanted to learn what are the current trends. I wanted to listen to the work that Future IQ have been doing and hear about the office of Outdoor Recreation. For me, that is a really important initiative and I felt that I needed to come here and learn and be a part of what the planning is for the future.