Maine's Garlic Fest bring in over 600 people to Lake George Regional Park

It was a garlic lovers paradise at Lake George Regional Park this weekend.

Crazy4Garlic partnered with the park to host it’s inaugural Maine’s Garlic Fest.

Over 600 people showed up throughout the weekend to enjoy the crafts and food brought by vendors.

If garlic wasn’t your taste, there was other delicious food from a pig roast, candy apples, homemade honey, and cheeses.

“Lake George is very interested in partnering with local entities like Main Street or Crazy4Garlic, local musicians, artists, craft people, breweries,” says Darryll White, Chief Admin. Of Lake George Regional Park. “We’re all working towards economic revitalization in this area. Really the bottom line with that is local.”

With so many activities for kids, live music and vendors, even a vampire would have had a great time.

