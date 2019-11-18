Maine's Game Wardens want you to stay safe this hunting season

With the hunting season in Maine nearing the halfway point, the Maine Warden Service has some safety reminders.

Always treat every firearm as if it is loaded.

Always point the muzzle in a safe direction.

Be certain of your target and what's beyond it.

And keep your finger outside the trigger guard until you're ready to shoot.

"In the last ten years we've only averaged about six hunting incidents a year, and we've had four fatalities. So really it is a very safe sport, but there's some basic firearms safety rules that if people were to adhere to those we could make it even a safer sport," said Sergeant Alan Gillis of the Maine Warden Service.

Wardens tell us most hunting-related injuries are self-inflicted.

