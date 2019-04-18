Maine's Congressional delegation reacts to Mueller report

A redacted version of the Mueller report was released to Congress and the public Thursday morning.

As you would expect, there has been a wide range of reaction.

President Trump said no collusion, no obstruction, and added this should never happen to another president again.

The Chairman of the House Judiciary Committee says he'll be issuing a subpoena for the full report and says it's now up to Congress to hold the president accountable for his actions.

We caught up with the four members of Maine's Congressional delegation in augusta after the release. Here's what they had to say:

Sen. Susan Collins (R):

"I'm pleased that the report is finally out and that the leaders of Congress will be given an opportunity to read a version of the report that is mostly unredacted. It's important that the American people have the opportunity to review the report, and until I've read it, I really can't comment much further than that."

Sen. Angus King (I)

"The only statement that I have is that I want to read the report. We're going to get a hopefully mostly unredacted version at the Senate Intelligence Committee as was mentioned in the report. We've got a lot to digest and I think that's all I want to say. I like to look before I leap and I'm going to do some looking before I make any conclusions about what happened today."

Rep. Chellie Pingree (D)

"The important thing is we're going to comb through all of it. It's really critically important to know any influence the Russians have played in our election. That's really the key element here... I thought it was a very political act that Attorney General Barr would come out and give his opinion of it before the press or even Congress had a chance to see it. And I would say Attorney General Barr needs to decide if he's the Attorney General of the United States or the President's lawyer. It's a big difference there."

Rep. Jared Golden (D)

"I'll be completely honest with you I've been in meetings since 9:00 this morning, and I understand there's a copy of it waiting for me when I get back to the house, so it'll be some good reading tonight. It's a serious subject and we're going to treat it as such, and so we're going to read every page."