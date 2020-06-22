Maine's Catholic schools will reopen their doors this fall

Maine's Catholic schools will reopen to students this fall, according to an announcement from the Portland Catholic Diocese.

The diocese operates 11 schools that serve grades K through 12.

The diocese said it is modifying classrooms to comply with Maine CDC guidelines and has ordered extra cleaning supplies for each school.

Schools across Maine closed their doors by the end of March due to the coronavirus outbreak. Students were forced to learn remotely for the rest of the school year.

In a letter to parents on Monday, diocesan officials recognized that some families may not feel comfortable sending their children to school for in-person learning.

"As such, the Diocese of Portland is assisting each of our schools to develop a virtual, distance-learning option where interested families will still be able to receive instruction for children in core content areas while remaining connected to their local school community."

Read the full letter here - https://ssl.fastdir.com/~fastdir/space/sbrigids/T60/reopenletter.pdf

So far, there has been no announcement from any of Maine's public schools on whether they plan to reopen in the fall.