Maine's Catholic churches to reopen June 1

Maine's Catholic churches can begin holding services again, under new guidelines from the state, starting June 1. Bishop of Portland Robert Deeley making that announcement Friday.

The Department of Economic and Community Development released its checklist for houses of worship to follow if they wish to hold services. The state's guidelines go into effect May 29.

“We have been preparing for the last few weeks for a safe restoration of Mass in accord with the guidelines of the CDC." Bishop Deeley said in a statement." "There are a lot of things involved, but we want to make sure that we are doing everything we can to keep people safe and fulfill the mission of the Church.”

Older adults or those with compromised immune systems are encouraged to watch services streamed on the church's website.