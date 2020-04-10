Maine's Bureau of Financial Institutions warns residents of new scam

Maine's Bureau of Financial Institutions at the Department of Professional and Financial Regulation is warning residents about a new scam going around.

Consumers are receiving emails from accounts that appear legitimate, claiming their online banking platform is being updated. Scammers are asking for sensitive information as verification, and threatening to suspend accounts unless that information is provided.

Anyone who receives a suspicious email should call their bank and speak with an employee directly. The Bureau is reminding people not to click on links in emails if they're unsure of the source.