Maine's "Blue Laws" prevent big retailers from opening on Thanksgiving Day

While you may see ads for Thanksgiving Day sales, keep in mind, they are not valid in Maine due to our "Blue Laws."

Big box retailers cannot open on Thanksgiving, Christmas or Easter.

Retail stores larger than 5,000 square feet have to be closed on those holidays.

LL Bean in Freeport, however, is grandfathered, and is allowed to be open.

Pharmacies, gas stations and movie theaters can be open as well.

And all other larger stores can resume business Friday morning for their big "Black Friday" sales.