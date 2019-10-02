Maine's Bicentennial Celebration discussed at annual Maine Municipal Association

Maine will soon celebrate its 200th birthday!

On Wednesday, representatives from the Bicentennial Commission were at the annual Maine Municipal Association Convention speaking about their plans for the milestone and how municipalities can get involved.

The Commission's Dave Cheever says towns and cities are encouraged to come up with programming that highlights their local history and how the bicentennial ties into their communities.

"200 years is a significant accomplishment,” said Cheever. “It's not that we didn't think that we would make it, but the idea of saying, we'll now here we are. It's important enough to look back to see where we've come from but, you take a conference like this and it's just as important to figure out where we want to go from here and how do we get there?"

The Commission is accepting community grants from a variety of organizations and individuals from throughout the state, seeking to involve their community with Maine's Bicentennial.

To learn more visit: https://www.maine200.org/community-grants

