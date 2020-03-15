Maine's 2 largest ski resorts suspend operations due to coronavirus concerns

Maine's two largest ski resorts announced Sunday that they are suspending operations until further notice due to coronavirus.

Sunday River and Sugarloaf said ski operations will cease at the end of the day Sunday.

The decision was made based on guidance from local authorities and the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

All events scheduled for the remainder of the winter season have been canceled at Sunday River. The Grand Summit Hotel, Jordan Hotel and Snow Cap Inn will also be closed, resort officials said.

All events at Sugarloaf have been canceled, as well, and the Sugarloaf Mountain Hotel will be closed while operations are suspended.

People who have purchased lift tickets to ski after Sunday will be issued refunds.

Mt. Abram had previously announced it would shut down for the season after Sunday.