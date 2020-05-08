Maine's community colleges holding virtual commencement ceremonies

State-wide limits on large gatherings aren't stopping Maine's community colleges from honoring the Class of 2020. Rather than holding in-person graduation ceremonies, virtual commencements are in the works.

College officials mailed caps and gowns to graduates, along with pictures and words of encouragement from supporters. “You’ve learned the important power of persistence,” Maine Community College System President David Daigler said.

Northern Maine Community College held the first online commencement on Saturday, May 2.

Eastern Maine Community College goes next on May 8.

Washington and York County Community Colleges are set for May 15.

Kennebec Valley Community College follows on May 16.

Southern Maine Community College will hold one on June 14.

Central Maine Community College still hopes to hold a full in-person commencement in the fall, but does have a commencement video planned if that turns out not to be possible.