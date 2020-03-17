Mainers to start fishing for baby eels later this week

One of the most lucrative industries in the state of Maine is scheduled to started for the season later this week when fishermen start seeking baby eels.

The eels, called elvers, are valuable because they're used as seed stock by Asian aquaculture companies.

Maine fishermen sold them for more than $2,000 per pound last year, and they have fetched more than $2,300 per pound in the past.

Elver season's heavily regulated and runs March 22 to June 7.

The state awarded the right to apply for an elver license to nine residents this year after more than 3,600 applied for licenses.