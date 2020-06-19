Mainers to mark World Refugee Day with virtual gathering

Saturday, June 20th is World Refugee Day. Catholic Charities Maine's Office of Maine Refugee Services and Refugee & Immigration Services are marking the occasion with a virtual gathering.

Typically this is an in-person event, but due to COVID-19 they're taking to streams on Facebook and Zoom.

It begins at 1:00 p.m.

A video highlighting refugee voices will also feature Governor Janet Mills, other state lawmakers, as well as faith and community leaders.

"...[O]rganizers] believe it is important to honor and recognize the journeys made by refugees, as many of them came to the United States fleeing violence and persecution based upon their race, religion, or political beliefs and are in need of our support now more than ever," according to a press release.

You can find more information, along with a link to the gathering at facebook.com/WorldRefugeeDayMaine