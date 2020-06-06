Mainers taking advantage of late start to camping season

The Camping season is well underway up in Aroostock County.

Arndt's Aroostook River Lodge and Campground in Presque Isle has over a dozen campers setup for the weekend.

RV owners are excited to get out even with the delay to the season.

"It was so nice to be able to finally come out here, even though we are local and live right in town, we've been coming out here for a couple decades and it was just nice to have something a little normal on top of this craziness that's going on. So it was a lot of fun to finally get back and see a few friends and walk around," said Jim Barber of Presque Isle.

Campgrounds suggest calling ahead to maintain any rules or guidelines upon arrival.