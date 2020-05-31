Mainers take advantage of free fishing weekend

At Little Sebago Lake on Saturday, several Mainers took advantage of "Free Fishing Weekend," a time where anyone can fish on Maine's lakes and rivers without a license.

One safety coordinator we spoke with shared that the water was popular Saturday because people expressed fatigue from being cooped up in home for so long.

"I think it's great that they can come out and be able to fish in the lake and enjoy themselves while they can since not a whole lot of people are working," said Katie Martin, the safety coordinator at Little Sebago Lake.

Back in April, fishing licenses were not required because of the coronavirus pandemic but became a requirement again on May 1st.

Free fishing weekend lasts until May 31st. All other rules and regulations, including bag and possession limits, apply.

Wildlife officials say that last year more than 345,00 people were licensed to fish in Maine.

Wondering which spots are the best for fishing? The Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife offers a guide of the state's 6,000 lakes and ponds online.