Mainer's rally against CMP corridor plan

Folks joined together in front of the State House to say no to Central Maine Power's proposed NECEC transmission line.

The 145-mile power transmission line would bring power from Quebec through Maine to Massachusetts.

"This is not going to help us at all and its a bad deal for Maine because if we are not benefiting from it why do it? If it is just going to take from us why do it?"

Mainer's hoped the rally would educate more people in the state.

"Not only is it important that we gather here today to educate each other but to also educate our children, this is something that affects them too."

Maine residents spoke of their concerns and how it may impact the state.

"If this line was to actually go through I think it would open us up for a lot of consequences that we may not be able to see right now but it is something that we can not undo. This damage is permanent. You think about going to Sugarloaf and seeing a giant transmission line or going to climb Mt. Katahdin and you see a giant power line running through the landscape."

The electricity transmission line proposal has been endorsed by Maine regulators.

A vote is still needed to approve the project and it is scheduled for next month.

"It's going to destroy all of Maine's natural beauty and why tourists come here, so I think it is going to hurt us a lot."

