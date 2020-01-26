Mainers played Broomball to support Relay for Life

Hockey fanatics around Central Maine were trying out an upcoming sport Sunday in Dover-Foxcroft.

Broomball, has many of the same rules as hockey, but without the skates.

A tournament held at the Piscataquis County Ice Arena was a chance for Mainers to pick up the game.

Even though Sunday's event was all about fun participants here are supporting a bigger cause.

"We've had a few locals suffering from cancer in the past few years and it's just such a small community and everyone is so supportive in the community so it's really great to help and we're trying to do all we can," said Reece McCarty, a student organizer.

"It's a cause that has effect on everybody, everybody knows someone that has had cancer at some point. It's just trying to find a cure for it is the end goal for everybody," said Chad Phillips, one of the participants.

The American Cancer Society is always looking for volunteers for events like this.

"We're always looking for volunteers whether it's for a few hours or to join a leadership team. That's something that we're always seeking some new people with some new energy who want to join the fight against cancer."

For information on volunteering, you can visit Penobscot Relay for Life on Facebook.