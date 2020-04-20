Mainers opposed to stay-at-home order to protest outside the Blaine House

A demonstration is planned for noon Monday at the State House in Augusta to protest any stay-at-home order and restrictions extending beyond May 1.

The protest is led by ReOpen Maine and Mainers Against Excessive Quarantine. Organizers say their demonstration will be peaceful.

Republican State Rep. Chris Johanse,n of Aroostook County, is one of the organizers.

Johansen has urged participants to maintain social distance, wear masks and abstain from openly carrying guns.

“Government mandating sick people to stay home is called quarantine. However, the government mandating healthy citizens to stay home, forcing businesses and churches to close is called tyranny,” said Mainers Against Excessive Quarantine in a statement.

The groups say that May 1 will mark seven weeks since the stay-at-home order was announced, and they call that not sustainable for the economy and society of Maine.

Similar protests have been held across the country.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.