Mainers, like rest of the United States, buying a lot of alcohol

The Bureau of Alcoholic Beverages and Lottery Operations, or BABLO, is reporting interesting new numbers concerning sales among Mainers..

Those numbers, essentially show that lottery sales are down...

But the booze business is booming.

TV5 talked with BABLO Director Gregg Mineo Thursday.

In terms of the lottery, people are still buying instant win tickets.

Those are up by 7%.

But, the draw sales, like Powerball and Megabucks are down about 26%.

Mineo says those are driven by big jackpots - and those just aren't there.

As for alcohol, since March 19th and through May 1st - sales are up about 13% in both sales of cases - which is how BABLO measures it - and dollars.

"We're staying home we're not going to bars and restaurants, we want to have a cocktail in a responsible manner in the confines of our home," said Mineo. "So, those numbers are quite astounding. It really goes beyond the word anomaly. We've never seen anything like this before and again Maine is indicative of pretty much every state across the country."

Those numbers are from their sales to their liquor and lottery sellers.

They do not have data from the stores reporting what they are selling...