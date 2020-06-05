'Mainers know the truth': Joe Biden comments on President Trump's visit to Maine

Former Vice President, and presumptive Democratic nominee for President, Joe Biden released a statement Friday morning before President Trump arrived in Maine for his first visit to the state since taking office.

Biden said President Trump is mismanaging the coronavirus health crisis and that his action has cost tens of thousands of lives.

"Mainers know the truth," said Biden.

Biden called the president's trip to Maine a campaign-style event.

"It's critical for the future of Mainers — and of all Americans — that we fill the vacuum of leadership at the White House," added Biden.

"As President Trump continues to mismanage the greatest public health crisis in a generation alongside an economy comparable to the Great Depression, we can’t forget the heartbreaking truth: if he had listened to the nation’s top scientists and public health experts and taken action one week earlier, we could have avoided as many as 36,000 American deaths.

That’s not just a statistic.

That’s 36,000 families — including countless Mainers — who will never be whole again. 36,000 mothers, fathers, sons, and daughters whose grief can’t be conveyed in words.

36,000 Americans who might be alive today, had our President acted.

Mainers know the truth. They understand that President Trump was woefully late in acting on the coronavirus pandemic and fatally slow in providing PPE and tests to coronavirus hotspots. He’s now hoping we buy his revisionist history on his Administration’s incompetent and bungled response to this public health crisis. It’s a response that contributed to the deaths of 95 Mainers and has forced 168,000 Mainers to file for unemployment.

No amount of campaign-style excursions can change the fact that Donald Trump has been completely absent during this crisis.

It’s critical for the future of Mainers — and of all Americans — that we fill the vacuum of leadership at the White House.

As President, I will listen to Mainers and be a partner to Maine’s state and local leaders. I promise to do the hard work to restore the soul of our nation and bring our country back together."

