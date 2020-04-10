Mainers favorite Easter candy may not be what you think

According to Google data, Maine's favorite Easter candy is pastel-colored M&Ms.

The Google trends were calculated over the past 30 days.

Our favorite is overwhelmingly chocolate peanut butter eggs.

So, we took to Facebook.

What we collected from our viewers is that you all agree with us.

We spoke with chocolatier Mark Simpson from Christopher Hastings Confections in Waterville.

He says those delicious eggs are a big seller for them as well.

"Our biggest seller normally is our large easter bunny, our Billy the bunny and our caramel and peanut butter eggs. So, that's what we focused on this year. So, here's, for instance, our Billy the bunny big guys."

Simpson says Easter isn't canceled it's just a bit different this year and they are still selling candy just on a smaller scale.

Many of our viewers did agree they enjoy Easter M&Ms and those hollow chocolate bunnies.

Another hot button topic is peeps.

Either you like them or you don't.

Seems like there are quite a few peeps lovers out there as well.

I think we can all assume no matter your preference, Easter Candy certainly satisfies our sweet tooths.