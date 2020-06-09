Mainers deal with coronavirus fatigue

State officials recognize that Mainers have had a lot of information and change to deal with over the past few months.

Monday, the Mills Administration announced visitors to Maine can certify they have tested negative for the coronavirus within the last 72 hours as an alternative to the 14-day quarantine.

Visitors from New Hampshire and Vermont are exempt.

This is the latest of many changes people have already had introduced to their lives since March.

During Tuesday's CDC briefing, Dr. Nirav Shah discussed how Mainers have taken this all in stride.

"We have to recognize the limits of human psychology," said Dr. Shah. "There are only so many twists and turns and requirements that folks can abide, and we recognize that. Even as we think about the possibility of fatigue, we should not forget the fact that when the call to help the one and other in the state of Maine, people in Maine did so."

Maine is the only state in the lower 48 that has instituted a testing requirement as an alternative to the 14-day quarantine.

