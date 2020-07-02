Mainers continue to file initial claims for unemployment, state close to billion dollar pay out mark

It's expected that within the next week, Maine's Department of Labor will have paid out more than one billion dollars to workers who have been displaced from their jobs due to the pandemic.

From March 15 through June 27, labor officials said the department has paid $957 million in benefits.

Officials say about 4,100 Mainers filed initial claims for either state or federal unemployment benefits last week.

At the same time, the department cancelled almost 4,000 claims and certifications suspected of being fraudulent.

To date, the department has received more than 26,000 reports of fraud.

They have reinstated 11,000 claims that were found to be legitimate.

62,300 continued claims came in last week from those who have been getting state benefits, and about 28,000 weekly certifications were filed under the federal program.