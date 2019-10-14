Mainers celebrate Indigenous People's Day officially for the first time

Mainers celebrated a new holiday officially for the first time Monday.

Communities across the state held events to honor Indigenous People's Day, including Waterville.

State lawmakers replaced Columbus Day earlier this year.

Maine tribes say they hope the new holiday will lead to more understanding of the history and culture of Maine's tribes.

"I was at celebrations today that Indigenous People organized in Canaan," said Maulian Dana, Tribal Ambassador for the Penobscot Nation. "I traveled to different towns today. This rally was kind of a different kind of energy. And I think it's going to evolve and grow over the years, and I'm just really excited to see what happens. Today was amazing."

Seven other states and the District of Columbia have passed similar laws.

