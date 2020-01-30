Mainers buying more Fireball and Tito's, sales topping Allen's Coffee Brandy

Allen's Coffee Brandy, a venerable brand of liquor beloved in Maine, is no longer the top selling alcohol in the Pine Tree State.

The Portland Press Herald obtained state alcoholic beverage records that say Mainers spent $12.2 million on Fireball Cinnamon Whiskey and $11.7 million on Tito's Handmade Vodka last year.

Those sales were enough to eclipse Allen's, which garnered $9.2 million in sales.

Gary Shaw, executive vice president of Allen's producer M.S. Walker of Massachusetts, says Allen's remains the most-purchased hard alcohol in the state in terms of volume.