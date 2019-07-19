Mainers brace for extreme heat

With a very hot Saturday forecast, health officials want to remind people to keep cool and safe.

The Centers for Disease Control says more than 600 people in the U-S are killed by extreme heat every year.

The Red Cross says signs of heatstroke can include red skin which can be dry or moist, vomiting, and high body temperature.

Make sure to check on family and friends, especially the elderly and young children.

Folks without air conditioning are more likely to be harmed.

If you work outdoors, you should take frequent water breaks and use the buddy system to check on each other.

Eric Pelletier, Bangor Fire Chief "Make sure you stay hydrated. Make sure you can close the drapes on your windows to try and keep some of the sun out. Identify some cooling places, some places around town that you can go to get out of the heat. Some air-conditioned places. The city is going to have both their pools open. We will have a cooling station down at the waterfront, the grass area near the flag pole. Keep in mind that the Bangor Mall has air conditioning, just general places like that."

The Red Cross says wearing loose, lightweight, and light-colored clothing can also help keep you cool.

