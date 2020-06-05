Mainers await arrival of President Trump

A number of folks lined up Friday morning awaiting the arrival of President Trump in Guilford.

Certainly a majority are here to support the President's arrival.

Protesters of both the president and the Black Lives Matter movement are in town.

A few of the Trump supporters we spoke with say they hope that the focus on today will be the magnitude of the president coming to this small town.

“This is the biggest day in Guilford’s history. It is the one and probably the only time a sitting US President is going to come to this town. Whether you agree with his policies or not. You should at least expect the magnitude of this visit,” said Brian Levensailor, a Guilford resident.

We expect crowds to be out here for much of the afternoon until the president's departure.