Mainer,living in Minnesota,calls for change after the death of George Floyd

A former Maine resident, now living in Minnesota, is joining thousands across the country in calling for a change in response to a Minnesota man's shocking death.

Kaleigh Chelberg Knights says she couldn't just sit there and do nothing.

Former Maine Resident, Kaleigh Chelberg Knights, said, "As a white person, I will never ever understand the amount of discrimination that people of color have faced and are facing."

Kaleigh Chelberg Knights is from Millinocket. She moved with her husband from Maine to Minneapolis in September.

"It is a very diverse city and it’s a very open city for us. And to hear and learn from all of the people of color here how it's actually not .”

Tensions appear to be at it's highest in the city right now.

"Militarization has been the scariest part of all this. Walking my dog outside and seeing a National Guard...drive-by is terrifying."

It's been more than a week, since the death of Geroge Floyd and to this day, protests and demonstrations are happening all across the country.

"Thinks that we are calling for especially here in Minneapolis are police oversight, investigations into why they are doing it. Why they aren't deescalating things as opposed to escalating things."

Kaleigh knows this all too well, as she herself has taken to the streets several times to peacefully protest.

“I was actually on one of the bridges when that man drove into a crowd. Luckily, no one was hurt, but it was terrifying.”

A movement that's become so powerful.

"It's beautiful to see. It's also really really haunting to listen to all of these people and all of these things that have happened to them.... It’s not just George Floyd. It’s Breonna Taylor. It’s Ahmaud Aubrey. It’s Philando Castile. It’s all of these people.

Being part of the change.

“To do nothing is complicit. I can do my part to unlearn my racism and be the best part of the solution that I can."

About three miles from Kaleigh's home is a growing memorial for George Floyd.

“It was so moving. Supporting all the people of color who feel that you're scared, but angry about the systemic problem that we have that we are all contributing to.”

Kaleigh says she's donated to local organizations too to help out and you can do the same if you'd like.

She also says a lot of businesses have spoken out in support saying "We can rebuild. We can do this, but we can not rebuild George’s life that’s been beautiful to see everyone coming together.”

She plans on going to another protest Friday.