MaineHousing working to find Portland asylum seekers housing before next month's deadline

Over 200 asylum seekers remain in the Portland Expo after being settled there last month, but the city is shutting it down as a shelter on August 15th, meaning all of those people need to be resettling in the next three weeks.

One of the organizations helping do that is the Maine State Housing Authority, or MaineHousing.

"We're working with the city of Portland to help them identify housing options for the asylum seekers that are in the Expo," said Denise Lord, Senior Director of Communications and Planning for MaineHousing. "So we've been in constant communication, daily, checking out different kinds of housing options, sharing those with them, vetting them with them, and in some cases, following up."

They have been in contact with their partners in the housing field, including public housing authorities, real estate management organizations, community action agencies, and town officials.

Lord says the application process has been streamlined for the asylum seekers, but they aren't cutting in front of people on the waitlists.

Instead, they're finding housing not previously available.

"Our policy here is that we will not displace any family or household that is on one of the waitlists for affordable housing," said Lord. "So the people who are on waitlists and are applying for vouchers, we are not displacing them. That process will continue as it currently exists."

The funding for these is coming from the Governor's short-term assistance funds.

This rental assistance program through MaineHousing is for 12 months only. They say it's a way for families to get on their feet.

"We're optimistic these families, once they're documented, will be able to look for work, find work, and become self-sufficient," said Lord.

Lord says there's a lot of work ahead but she's optimistic they can meet next month's deadline.