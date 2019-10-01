MaineGeneral hosting Emergency Nurses Family Health Fair this weekend

MaineGeneral will host its first ever Emergency Nurses Family Health Fair.

The family-friendly event is set for Sunday from 10:00a.m. to noon at the hospital's emergency department in Augusta.

You'll be able to take a tour of the E.R., ask emergency nurses questions, and check out a fire truck and ambulance.

E.R. nurses say it's important for people to feel comfortable there before they might have to come in.

"It's going to be oriented to the family and to the community about education and prevention and what to expect when you come to the ER," said Emergency Department Nurse Brenda Bliersbach.

"We would rather have them bring their children," said Emergency Department Nurse Cindy Cotnoir. "We have fun activities -- some face-painting, some coloring, things like that. But let them walk around in a relaxed environment and see the place so it's not quite so scary when they have to come either for themselves or for family members."

We're told that, weather permitting, a LifeFlight helicopter will land during the event.