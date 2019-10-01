MaineGeneral set to unveil new Gardiner facility Wednesday

A ribbon cutting ceremony will be held Wednesday for the opening of MaineGeneral's new Gardiner location.

The facility will house Gardiner Family Medicine and also be a MaineGeneral Express Care.

They will have the ability to conduct x-rays and mammograms on site.

MaineGeneral says they're excited to connect Gardiner and surrounding communities with this state of the art facility and services.

"Our whole goal at MaineGeneral is how do we better serve our community," said MaineGeneral COO Paul Stein. "So we need to go out to the communities and make sure we have these community hubs out there so it's really easy access for primary care and really focusing on prevention and keeping people healthy so we can keep them out of the hospital. And that's one of the reasons why we think this site is a perfect location with all of the services here."

The ribbon cutting will be tomorrow at 4p.m.

From 4:00-6:00p.m., there will be an open house where they'll be giving tours of the new facility.