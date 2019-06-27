MaineGeneral Hospice celebrates 30th anniversary with nationally recognized speaker

In celebration of their 30th anniversary, MaineGeneral Hospice in Augusta hosted a national leader in the death positive movement Thursday evening.

Kimberly C. Paul travels the country talking about how to plan for death and live life to the fullest.

She has written a book on the subject and is in the middle of her "Live Well, Die Well Tour."

Paul says that it's important to live as we're dying.

"You know when you go on vacation that it's going to end," said Paul. "And so you cram everything inside that vacation. Well life is going to end. So question is, 'Why aren't we running with our hair on fire trying to create a live bold with intentions every day of our lives?'"

You can find out more about the movement at deathbydesign.com.