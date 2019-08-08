MaineGeneral Health asks community members input on opiate addiction

Reducing the stigma and increasing treatment for opiate addiction.

That's what MaineGeneral Health aims to do through its Partners for Recovery program.

They're asking folks in Kennebec and Somerset counties to take an anonymous survey about their thoughts on opioid use disorder.

The information collected will help them better understand beliefs, knowledge and attitudes about the problem.

We're told they'll use survey results to mold special training programs.

You can find a link to the survey at mainegeneral.org.