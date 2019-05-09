MaineDOT cutting planned projects

Rising constructions costs have forced the Maine Department of Transportation to cancel more construction projects.

Last week, the department said it had rejected three bids on projects because they exceeded anticipated costs. Maine DOT officials said Thursday day that another 12 projects for this year have been canceled.

Among them, replacing the Wilson Street - 395 Bridge in Brewer with a planned price tag of nearly 12 million dollars..

The more than 6 million dollar Ohio Street Bridge project in Bangor and work on Route 7 in Abbot which would have cost 7 million.

In all, nearly 60 million dollars in projects have been cut from the Maine DOT's construction schedule.

According to the DOT the projects being cut could be performed in future years, but it is not guaranteed.

Officials said after talking with contractors, the shortage of workers is a primary cause of the increase in construction costs.