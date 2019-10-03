MaineCare policy change covers transgender Mainers

MaineCare will provide coverage for medically necessary care for transgender Mainers.

The Department of Health and Human Services worked with organizations like EqualityMaine and the Maine Transgender Network on the coverage change, the groups said in a news release.

Medical providers will now be reimbursed for treating people with gender dysphoria.

“Coverage for medically necessary surgical services related to gender dysphoria will require prior authorization,” the groups said in a news release. “Gender dysphoria is a conflict between a person’s gender identity and the sex assigned to that person at birth. The American Psychiatric Association says it is often accompanied by extreme distress, which can interfere with the ability to function in everyday life.”

A 2015 survey found 23 percent of transgender people in Maine had an issue with their insurance related to being transgender.

About 1.4 million Americans identify as transgender, according to ThinkProgress.org.