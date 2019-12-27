Three Maine women seeing international success after release of charity single "Hero In You"

Three Maine women are seeing international success after the release of their new single, "Hero In You."

While touring the U.K. in 2017, Maine singer Kristyn Murphy learned about a charity called Riding Stars that helps people with disabilities gain skills through working with horses.

So she teamed up with Maine composer Marianna Filippi to write "Hero In You," to benefit the charity's work.

They had auditions for a featured singing role and Messalonskee High School senior Lydia Bradfield wowed them and joined the team.

"Basically like the entire overarching theme is to believe in yourself and to never give up and to connect with other people because in this day and age we're kind of closed off from each other," said Filippi.

"Everybody has something to offer this world and I think it's important that we encourage each other and lift each other up and do the best we can to bring the light into the world," said Murphy.

The song debuted at Number 26 on iTunes World Charts -- a big deal for anyone, especially a high school senior.

"Ever since I was young, this has been a huge dream of mine, to take part in something this big," said Bradfield. "And I had hoped for the best but I also didn't expect it to get this popular I guess, and so hearing about it is super excited because I'm only a senior in high school... I've gotten a lot of support from my teachers at school and my classmates which is really exciting. People see me in the hallway and they congratulate me on the release of a song which is really cool."

They say they're happy to showcase the talents of Mainers on an international level.

"Maine has a lot to offer and I want to show the world that," said Murphy. "It's a beautiful place to live. The people are kind. There's just so much to share and why not share it as far and wide as you possibly can."

If you'd like to purchase "Hero In You," it's available on iTunes and Amazon.

"It's one of my proudest moments, working with these two," said Filippi.