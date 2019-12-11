Maine woman wins $250,000 off $10 ticket

A Mainer is $250,000 richer thanks to a scratch ticket bought at a convenience store.

The woman, who was not identified since the money was put in a trust, bought a Cash Blast ticket at the One Stop in Fort Fairfield, Maine Lottery officials said.

The quarter-million-dollar winner was only identified as Nichole’s Irrevocable Trust.

Seven other people won $100,000 each in Maine Lottery games in November.

The lottery paid out more than $14 million in prizes last month.