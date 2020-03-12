Maine woman who tested positive for COVID-19 had traveled internationally, hospital says

Gov. Janet Mills said Thursday afternoon that Maine has its first presumptive case of coronavirus, COVD-19.

The patient is a woman in her 50s who lives in Androscoggin County.

A spokeswoman for Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston said the woman was tested at the hospital's Emergency Department on Tuesday.

The spokeswoman said the woman had recently been to a country where the virus is widespread.

She self-isolated at home after returning to Maine with respiratory symptoms.

The travel exposure and subsequent quarantine indicate that the woman did not acquire the virus in Maine, officials said.

The woman is quarantined at home and health officials are investigating possible exposure to others.

The Navy said Thursday evening that the woman is a reservist, and is the first case of coronavirus in a reservist.

Navy officials said that people who had close contact with her have been notified and are in self-isolation.

Health professionals are investigating to determine whether any other Navy personnel may have been in close contact and possibly exposed.

Depending on the results of that investigation, additional precautionary measures may be taken, the Navy said.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will need to confirm the test results.

Central Maine Health Care is now taking extra precautions, which include satellite screening sites outside each of the group's hospital emergency rooms.

Patients will be met by nurses who will screen for flu and coronavirus.

As of 9 p.m. Friday, visitors will not be permitted at Central Maine Medical Center. Exceptions will be made for compassionate care, moms in labor and pediatric patients.

The new measures are being implemented out of an abundance of caution, hospital officials said.

The Maine CDC said as of Thursday, 65 Mainers have tested negative for the virus and 20 tests are pending.