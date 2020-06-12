Maine woman, son create puzzle swap

With people in quarantine, puzzles have become very popular.

Heidi Paulette tried to find puzzles in stores and online, but they were all sold out.

Paulette built her own puzzle swap box with her son and posted about it on Facebook.

Since the post, she has received a new puzzle every day.

"It's a good stress reliever to sit down for a little while and just put a puzzle together and just think about the puzzle and not having to think about the other things going on in the world," Paulette said.

Paulette says she may have to build a second box because of the overwhelming response.