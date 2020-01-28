Maine woman reported missing killed in crash, deputies say

Deputies said an Oxford County woman reported missing by her husband on Sunday was killed in a car crash but wasn't found until the next day.

Officials said Elizabeth Dempsey, 52, of Brownfield, was reported missing when she did not return from running errands.

Deputies said they searched the roads Dempsey frequently used and found a crash scene late Monday night on Center Conway Road.

Officials said they found a car on its roof in Paine Brook.

Investigators said it appears Dempsey lost control on black ice, skidded off the road and hit a rock before rolling into the brook.

Her body was found inside her car, officials said.

Deputies said the crash remains under investigation.